Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,693,151 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of Applied Materials worth $245,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.52. 2,171,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

