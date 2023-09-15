Fulcrum Equity Management Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Argus cut their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.19.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

AMGN stock opened at $262.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.31. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.