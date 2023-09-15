Somerset Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.57. 571,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,948. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.75 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.55.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.21.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

