Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Broadcom by 18.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $871.64 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $874.48 and a 200-day moving average of $758.55. The company has a market capitalization of $359.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

