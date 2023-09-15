Capital Market Strategies LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $413.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $389.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.83.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

