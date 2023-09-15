Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.83.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MA opened at $413.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

