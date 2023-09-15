Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.41.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $117.79 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.