Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $564.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The company has a market cap of $250.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $550.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.55.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.