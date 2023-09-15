Prentice Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,438 shares of company stock worth $2,948,779 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

CSCO opened at $56.37 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.