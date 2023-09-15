Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.5% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $400.00 in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $276.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.11. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The stock has a market cap of $876.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.