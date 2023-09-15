Moseley Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

DIS opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.35.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

