Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $192.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

