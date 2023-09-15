Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 7,182 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.