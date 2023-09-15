M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,555,000 after acquiring an additional 489,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after acquiring an additional 872,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $181.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $249.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

