PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lessened by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $181.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

