Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

AXP opened at $161.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

