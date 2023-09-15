Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $2.21 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $93.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,858. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.