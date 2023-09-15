Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 667,784 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,809,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,784 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.30% of Citigroup worth $270,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4 %

C traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,383,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.