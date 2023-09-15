Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.1% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $149.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

