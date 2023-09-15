American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Tower by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,476,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $181.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.14. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $172.55 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity at American Tower

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

Get Our Latest Report on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.