Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $655,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 684,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $108.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $274.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

