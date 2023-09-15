Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.83.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,012. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.95. The company has a market capitalization of $392.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

