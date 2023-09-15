Total Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $377.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.91 and a 200 day moving average of $347.47.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.