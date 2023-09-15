Centre Asset Management LLC Invests $2.66 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,948 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,865,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,802,298. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $165.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $444.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

