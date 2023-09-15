Centre Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. United Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

CSCO stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $228.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,438 shares of company stock worth $2,948,779. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

