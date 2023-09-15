Centre Asset Management LLC Acquires 683 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $271.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

