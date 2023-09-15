Apella Capital LLC Invests $520,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $311.72 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.80. The stock has a market cap of $802.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on META

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,179 shares of company stock worth $12,474,820 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.