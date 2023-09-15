Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,438 shares of company stock worth $2,948,779 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $228.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.