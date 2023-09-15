Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,050,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after purchasing an additional 40,376 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.4% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 37,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VZ opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

