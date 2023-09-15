DnB Asset Management AS Has $107.66 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,410 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.05% of Pfizer worth $107,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Shares of PFE opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

