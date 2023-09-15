Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $284.84 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.82. The company has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

