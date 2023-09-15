iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 55,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.4606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

