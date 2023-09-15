Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 68 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $257.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $264.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.62. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

