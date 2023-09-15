Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $411,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,550,000 after acquiring an additional 106,020 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,930,000 after acquiring an additional 576,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,001,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $93.46 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

