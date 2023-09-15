Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $444.34 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.78 and a 200-day moving average of $459.29.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.