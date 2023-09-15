Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after buying an additional 314,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,159,000 after buying an additional 159,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,387,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $593.00 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $601.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.52 and its 200-day moving average is $434.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

