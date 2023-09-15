First Hawaiian Bank Sells 91 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,020,000 after buying an additional 96,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust raised its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,538,000 after buying an additional 351,617 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $177.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.29. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

