Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Down 4.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 502,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 686,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BUR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 125.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 293,888 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,709,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $365,000.

Burford Capital Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

