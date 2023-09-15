FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 1.9 %

FedEx stock opened at $257.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.35.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $272.00 to $312.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.