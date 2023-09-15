Apella Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,768 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE WM opened at $160.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Get Our Latest Report on WM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.