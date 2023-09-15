Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dollar General by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $117.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.11 and its 200 day moving average is $185.03. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

