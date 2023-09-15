Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 19.7% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.8 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $474.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

