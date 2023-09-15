Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,117 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 598,164 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,893,715,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $102.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

