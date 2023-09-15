Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $276.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

