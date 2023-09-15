McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.4% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after acquiring an additional 938,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.7 %

TSLA opened at $276.04 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

