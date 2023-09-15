Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

