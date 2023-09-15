Red Spruce Capital LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

Shares of CVX opened at $167.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.10. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $312.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

