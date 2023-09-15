Red Spruce Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,163 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $102.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.