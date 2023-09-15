Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.7% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PFE opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.