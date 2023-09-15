Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 16,497 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 80,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.6% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 235,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 28,293 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $5,303,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Pfizer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 46,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.